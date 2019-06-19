Madison School & Community Recreation hosting Family Night at the Lake

MADISON, Wis. - Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) will be partnering with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for Family Night at the Lake on June 26.

The event encourages community members to experience what local lakes have to offer through pontoon boat rides and shore fishing lessons.

Fishing poles will be available for youth to practice.

Family Night at the Lake will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Tenney Pontoon Boat Pier at 1615 Sherman Avenue.

Two additional Family Night at the Lake Events are scheduled for Monday, July 15, and Monday, Aug. 5.

