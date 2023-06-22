Madison School & Community Recreation begins new Mobile Clay Program Lucy Wentink Lucy Wentink Author email Jun 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Madison School & Community Recreation launched the Mobile Clay Program on Thursday. It is the latest addition to their mobile recreation programs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- Madison School & Community Recreation launched the Mobile Clay Program on Thursday. It is the latest addition to their mobile recreation programs. The program provides all members of the community with a free opportunity to explore building with clay and try their hand at the pottery wheel. They will travel around in a van to different parks in the area to give Madison residents a chance to experience a creative arts program in their neighborhood. "We're traveling around to all the parks this summer and it's our first year so we're excited to see who will be visiting us," said Martha Hutchinson, an adult arts and enrichment specialist for MSCR.For the full list of locations and times, click or tap here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Madison School Community Recreation Mobile Clay Program Pottery Wheel Madison Parks Lucy Wentink Author email Follow Lucy Wentink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular UPDATE: Verona school board will not fire its district security director charged with hitting student Missing teen believed to be better equipped to survive in woods than initially thought U.S. Coast Guard says debris field has been found near Titanic during search for submersible. Follow live updates. 16 year old boy dies after crashing dirt bike into semi-truck Pilot, crew of Titan submersible believed to be dead, expedition company says Latest News Final year for annual American Girl Benefit Sale Madison School & Community Recreation begins new Mobile Clay Program Wisconsin Democrats rally at Capitol ahead of anniversary of abortion decision 'It's like this wide net of support': Understanding palliative care WCO, Lake Louie Brewing partner on 'Blanket Bier' for Concerts on the Square's 40th season More News