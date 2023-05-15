MADISON, Wis. – After losing its superintendent in part due to a job opportunity with another district, Madison Metropolitan School District officials are buckling down to find his replacement.
The Board of Education held a special meeting Monday night to work out the next steps in the hiring process and set an approximate deadline of late March to announce their selection.
As for what they’re for in the next candidate, Board President Nichelle Nichols said she wants to first listen to community feedback before making a decision.
“It would be better to listen to what the community has to say,” Nichols explained. “Now that we’ve come back out of the COVID-19 pandemic what insights, what new experiences do folks want to see us lean into more critically.”
To help find the right candidate the school board is relying on outside help, a search firm called Alma Advisory group. The firm presented the board with two timelines to find a new hire and they opting for the longer search period.
Nichols echoed sentiments share by other members of the board the longer timeline would allow them to better incorporate community feedback and search a larger candidate pool.
She said she’s confident they can really take their time to do it right because they have a strong interim candidate in Lisa Kvistad.
“She really knows our district well and will do everything possible to meet our staff and our principals and really settle the district in for a productive school year," Nichols said.
She also said she’s hopeful this search won’t have the same hiccups of the past, when a candidate first accepted the job then withdrew, but understands it is a concern.
Kvistad was voted in as interim superintendent unanimously by the board and is expected to remain through June 2024. If the search goes as planned, a permanent hire will likely step in to the role in July, that same year.
