Madison's school board is setting a timeline as the district begins the process of hiring a new superintendent.

MADISON, Wis. – After losing its superintendent in part due to a job opportunity with another district, Madison Metropolitan School District officials are buckling down to find his replacement.

The Board of Education held a special meeting Monday night to work out the next steps in the hiring process and set an approximate deadline of late March to announce their selection.

