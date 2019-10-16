Madison School Board releases times, locations of community input sessions for superintendent search

Keely Arthur

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison School Board announced Wednesday the times and locations of the community input sessions for its superintendent search.

According to the news release, community input sessions will be held Oct. 29 at Memorial High School and Oct. 30 at La Follette High School. Both sessions start at 7 p.m.

The board will use the community's input to create a profile of leadership characteristics that residents are looking for from their next superintendent.

