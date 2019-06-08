Madison school board, police agree to keep school resource officers through contract

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Metropolitan School Board and Madison police agreed to a contract Friday that would have school resource officers remain in all four of the city’s public schools.

According to a statement from Chief Michael Koval, the contract would run from this fall to June 2022 if passed. There would be various opt-out options within that time, as well.

“I am relieved and grateful that the pleas of parents, students, teachers and staff have been acknowledged and we can continue to demonstrate that the SROs are a valuable, complementary piece in making our schools safer,” Koval said.

However, the tentative agreement has a new clause that would allow the school district to reduce the amount of SROs from four to three, which could potentially create a “pilot” high school.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.