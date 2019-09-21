Madison School Board asks community to help with search for next superintendent

Dannika Lewis

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison School Board has asked the community to help with its search to find the district's next superintendent.

A news release issued Friday said the board met this week with BWP & Associates, a national search firm that specifically helps boards who are looking for superintendents.

"Selecting a new superintendent is the most important task we have as a board, and we are starting the process by asking our community for input," Board President Gloria Reyes said. "Input and ideas from our staff, students, families and community partners will help us shape the profile of what we are looking for in our next superintendent."

The board and BWP will take input from the community to create a profile of leadership characteristics that residents are looking for from their next superintendent. This information will be presented to the board in November.

There will be community forums on Oct. 29 and 30 as well as an online survey that will launch on Oct. 15. Times and locations for the forums have not been announced at this time.

"To be successful, we need to work together with our community. We invite everyone to join this process," Reyes said.

