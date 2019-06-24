Madison's Summer Food Program launches Monday

MADISON, Wis. - The Summer Food Program addressing food insecurity for children and families in Madison starts Monday.

The program will offer free meals to all children 18 and under at nearly three dozen sites citywide, and has a special kickoff event on Monday, June 24 from 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. at Leopold Park.

The collaboration between The City of Madison, REAP Food Group, Madison Metropolitan School District and other organizations and community partners aims to serve more children by improving access to free meals for both children and families.

Every Monday through Friday from June 24 through Aug. 16 (excluding July 4 and 5), REAP Food Group will hand out free summer lunches to all kids and their accompanying adults at Leopold Park and Southdale Park from noon to 1 p.m.

All MMSD Summer Food Program sites will feature locally grown, farm-fresh vegetables.

For meal times and more information, click here.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.