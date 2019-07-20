Madison's Opera in the Park concert postponed
MADISON, Wis. - Madison's Opera in the Park concert has been postponed.
The free concert will now take place in Garner Park at 8 p.m. Sunday.
According to a post from the Madison Opera Facebook page, the event was canceled because of the recent weather.
2019 marks the 18-year anniversary of the summer tradition in Madison.
