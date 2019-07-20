Madison's Opera in the Park concert postponed

Opera in the Park

MADISON, Wis. - Madison's Opera in the Park concert has been postponed.

The free concert will now take place in Garner Park at 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to a post from the Madison Opera Facebook page, the event was canceled because of the recent weather.

2019 marks the 18-year anniversary of the summer tradition in Madison.

