Madison's Historic Preservation Plan hosting selfie contest

MADISON, Wis. - As the city of Madison works to create a Historic Preservation Plan, it's hosting a selfie contest as a way to discover Madison's hidden history.

According to District 2 Alder Ledell Zellers' blog, the historic preservation plan is looking for the public's help in identifying the places that have shaped the "cultural, social and physical character of the city."

The plan is asking the public to help by taking a picture of themselves or part of themselves at a place in Madison that is significant to them, their family or community and explain why it's significant.

The first-place winner will get $100, the second-place winner will get $50 and the third-place winner will get $25 in gift cards.

The plan has a couple of requirements, including that the picture needs to be taken at an existing place in Madison, part of you needs to be in the picture, the story has to be real and no longer than 140 characters, and you need to be 18 years or older.

The semifinalists will have pictures posted on social media platforms. If you have a Facebook or Instagram account, the plan would like to see the picture with as many likes as possible.

To enter, send an email with the picture and story to historicpreservation@cityofmadison.com.

