Madison financial committee votes 5-1 on Gebhardt Development's plan for Judge Doyle Square

MADISON, Wis. - Madison's financial committee selected Gebhardt Development's plan for the Judge Doyle Square project on a 5-1 vote Monday night.

The Madison City Council officially vote on the decision tomorrow. Three companies vied for the bid, with each having their own plan. Two of them were Madison-based, while one was from Milwaukee.

Advocates from Monday urged the city to hire a company that used union labor, apprenticeship programs and employed women and minorities.

Gebhardt's plan proposed building a 196-unity apartment development and 26,000 square feet of creation for office space and amenities above the Podium. Total development costs are estimated at $52 million.

Seventy-eight units would be income restricted at or below 60 percent of Dane County's median income. The plan requests $1.75 million of affordable housing funds from the city.

Gebhardt proposed to pay $7.5 million to purchase the air rights. The Podium will be subject to structural modifications.

