Madison's female beer-makers want more women pursuing brewmaster passions

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Craft Beer Week ends this weekend, and there’s a focus this year on female-led breweries.

Jessica Jones is one of the proud owners of Giant Jones Brewing Co., just east of downtown. She noticed quickly that she was a minority in her new venture.

“Most industries are male-dominated, and any time industries are dominated by a certain group of people, and we're not reflecting the fullness of society and diversity of society, we're missing out on the opportunities that segment of industry has to offer,” Jones said.

As part of Craft Beer Week, Jones put together a Crafty Women Series. Those events are celebrations of what women have to offer to the beer industry, as well as other fields in Madison.

“When we have everybody involved, everything's better,” Jones said.

According to the Brewers Association, there are 190 craft breweries here in Wisconsin, nearly double what we had here in 2014. Those breweries make more than a million barrels of craft beer every year.

National studies show, however, that while women drink 32% of the beer made in this country, only 4% of breweries in the U.S. have a woman as their brewmaster.

For one of the Craft Women events, Jones hosted women who make cheese, jam, chips and of course, beer to her brewery to share what they have to offer.

Ashley Kinart-Short is the head brewer for Capital Brewing. She even struggles to hire more women, simply because there aren’t as many female applicants submitting resumes.

“More women are interested in beer than ever. More women are interested in making beer and getting into the brewing industry. It's just all about getting the word out there and getting more women interested,” Kinart-Short said.

Kinart-Short graduated from UW-Madison with a biology degree and learned her interest in beer could be more than a way to pay off student debt. Six years after taking over as brewmaster at Capital, she still has to explain herself when she goes to certain events.

“My husband comes and helps me pour beer at beer festivals a lot, and 99.9% of the time, unless it's someone who already knows me personally, they come up to him and ask him how the beer is made and what ingredients, some sort of technical question,” Kinart-Short said. “And he always has to say, actually have no idea. My wife, the brewmaster right here, can answer all of your questions.”

Erica Deanda has been in the minority since getting into this line of work as well. She’s currently a brewer at Octopi in Waunakee.

“There are six of us, and I'm the only female on the brew side staff,” Deanda explained.

Deanda leads the Wisconsin chapter of the Pink Boots Society. The international group provides support, education, and scholarships for women who want to pursue brewing. As part of that, the members here came up with a specialty beer that benefits the organization.

Based on the positive response from her Crafty Women series alone, Jones says there’s a desire to support locally owned, women-run businesses. She looks forward to being part of that effort in the future.

“Why do something alone when you can collaborate?” Jones said.

Jones is hosting a beer brunch to cap off Madison Craft Beer Week that will feature three courses prepared by the ladies who run Ugly Apple Café, Morris Ramen, and Madison Sourdough. There are still tickets available for that event.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.