Madison's 4 senior nonprofits to become one in 2019

MADISON, Wis. - Four of Madison’s nonprofits for the elderly are set to combine forces next year, according to the executive director of one of the organizations.

East Madison/Monona Coalition of the Aging, West Madison Senior Coalition, South Madison Coalition of the Elderly and North/Eastside Senior Coalition serve four different geographical areas, but all have similar mission statements. The executive directors of the different agencies have been talking about merging for years.

East Madison/Monona Coalition of the Aging executive director Sonya Lindquist said the idea for the merger came about in 2014, but the groups didn't have the funding to explore the idea until the city of Madison awarded them a grant in 2016.

Lindquist said the merger maintains the four individual locations to preserve close contact for the seniors looking for care.

"That's the point (of the organizations)," she said.

As the four organizations become one, Lindquist said the goal is to transition all staff over. One of the four directors will assume the role of executive director at the new nonprofit, while the other three will oversee specific programs.

Lindquist did not say who the new director is, but she said the person headed up the transition and was the obvious choice for the new role.

"It's pretty peaceful," she said. "We're working well together, and there’s a lot of respect for each other."