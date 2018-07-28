Madison restaurants prepare for Crossfit games
MADISON, Wis. - As Madison prepares for the annual Crossfit games, so do its restaurants.
Across the city, different restaurants are crafting special menus for the gamers.
"What you fill your body with matters more than the workout itself," said Nick Eggert, operations manager at Fit Fresh in Madison. "You see a lot of Crossfit athletes coming in wanting specific things. They have different kinds of diets, which need higher protein."
Elsewhere in Madison, restaurants are unveiling specialty menus with items for the event.
Avenue Club is dishing out three new entrees and a craft cocktail for the gamers.
"You definitely don't leave hungry," said Liz Stolz, general manager of the Avenue Club. "Whatever they want to add to make it even more of a meal besides what we already have, we want to say yes."
The Crossfit games begin August 1st.
