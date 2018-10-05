News

Madison restaurant to transform into 'Simpsons' restaurant for Halloween

Bierock will become Moe's Tavern

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 08:57 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 09:49 AM CDT

Bierock, a new Madison bar and restaurant on North Sherman Avenue, is turning into Moe's Tavern from the "Simpsons" on Halloween.

The exterior decoration of the restaurant will mimic Homer Simpsons' favorite spot from the animated television series, a release said.

Guests who come on Oct. 31 are encouraged to dress up as their favorite "Simpsons" character. All of the staff will be dressed up as well.

"We wanted to do something fun for Halloween, and 'The Simpsons' appeals to multiple generations," said owner Amanda Carriveau. "So we thought this promotion would be something many of our customers will enjoy."

There will be a Simpsons-themed "Treehouse of Horrors" trivia, hosted by League Trivia of Madison at 7:30 p.m. The trivia is free and first, second and third places will win prizes.

Drink specials on the menu for Halloween include the Flaming Homer and Duff beer.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. Oct. 31 with doors staying open until midnight.

 

