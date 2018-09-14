Madison restaurant named Wisconsin LGBT Chamber's Allied Business of the Year

Courtesy of Short Stack Eatery

MILWAUKEE - Short Stack Eatery, a Madison restaurant specializing in breakfast cuisine, was chosen as the Allied Business of the Year by the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber.

The Chamber announced the winners of its 2018 business awards Friday. The awards recognize contributions made by members to build a more diverse and inclusive business community in Wisconsin.

A release said Short Stack Eatery was chosen for the award due to its active participation in the newly formed Hospitality Council and the chamber in general. View this post on Instagram It's official! Short Stack is now repping the Philadelphia Pride flag & the Trans Pride flag! We are overdue for recognizing and supporting our LGBTQ+ friends and allies, and we wish to make it known that our SSE community is a safe space for any and all breakfast lovers, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression. At SSE, we stand behind everyone who has ever felt marginalized or ostracized for their truth, and we pledge to remain sustainable partners in the ongoing fight for equality, recognition, and justice. We take pride in the individual stories of our amazing staff, partners, customers, friends... we hope you'll join us over the next month as we honor all the reasons why equity matters! #SSEforEquity #LoveForAll #TakePride #bettertogether #lovewins #ssedoingcoolshit #sse #shortstackeatery #shortstack #pride #lgbtq A post shared by Short Stack Eatery (@shortstackeatery) on Jan 18, 2018 at 3:32pm PST

The restaurant has also hosted Coffee Connection, a morning networking event for the chamber, and worked to support all customers, particularly trans individuals.

“These winners represent the best of Wisconsin," said Jason Rae, president and CEO of the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce. "We are excited to be able to recognize these deserving companies and individuals that are committed to building a pro-fairness business community in Wisconsin.”

Other winners include Rockwell Automation for Corporate Partner of the Year, MOXIE Food + Drink in Whitefish Bay for LGBT Business of the Year, Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin for Nonprofit Organization of the Year and Leonard Sobczak, of Eastmore Real Estate & Wisconsin Gazette, as Business Leader of the Year.

Shiva Bidar-Sielaff, Madison's District 5 alder and the chief diversity officer of UW Health, was chosen as Advocate of the Year. Bidar-Sielaff is the first chief diversity officer of UW Health and has actively worked with the chamber to build intersectionality.

“Each winner demonstrates a strong commitment to diversity in the workplace, has a proven record of community involvement and has worked to positively grow the LGBT and allied business community in Wisconsin,” Rae said.