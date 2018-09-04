News

Madison restaurant hosting Beyoncé birthday celebration

Four Queen Bey cocktails will be available

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 10:20 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Bassett Street Brunch Club is celebrating Beyoncé's birthday Tuesday in style with specialty cocktails, tacos and discounted appetizers.

The restaurant said in its Facebook event, the Beyoncé birthday party will celebrate another successful year of Queen Bey and summer coming to a close. The music artist turned 37 years old Tuesday.

Bassett Street Brunch Club is offering four Queen Bey cocktails featuring titles relating to her most recent album and tour with husband Jay-Z.

The cocktails are The Carters with gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and prosecco; Salud with tequila, strawberry purée and orange juice; Everything is Love with Dr. McGillicuddy's Wild Grape, lemon juice, simple syrup and a press; OTR II with Captain Morgan, amaretto, pineapple juice and cream.

Basset Street Brunch Club will be selling $2 tacos. One will be Bey's Vegan Taco with roasted sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, parsnips, onions, mashed avocado and corn-black bean salsa. The other will be a lime-garlic chicken taco with pico de gallo, cilantro and queso fresco.

Appetizers will be $5 throughout the day.

This is not the first time Brunch Club has celebrated a celebrity's birthday. Last year, it served Taylor tots for Taylor Swift's birthday.

