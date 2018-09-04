Madison restaurant hosting Beyoncé birthday celebration

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018, in Indio, California.

MADISON, Wis. - Bassett Street Brunch Club is celebrating Beyoncé's birthday Tuesday in style with specialty cocktails, tacos and discounted appetizers.

The restaurant said in its Facebook event, the Beyoncé birthday party will celebrate another successful year of Queen Bey and summer coming to a close. The music artist turned 37 years old Tuesday.

Bassett Street Brunch Club is offering four Queen Bey cocktails featuring titles relating to her most recent album and tour with husband Jay-Z.

The cocktails are The Carters with gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and prosecco; Salud with tequila, strawberry purée and orange juice; Everything is Love with Dr. McGillicuddy's Wild Grape, lemon juice, simple syrup and a press; OTR II with Captain Morgan, amaretto, pineapple juice and cream.

Basset Street Brunch Club will be selling $2 tacos. One will be Bey's Vegan Taco with roasted sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, parsnips, onions, mashed avocado and corn-black bean salsa. The other will be a lime-garlic chicken taco with pico de gallo, cilantro and queso fresco.

Appetizers will be $5 throughout the day.