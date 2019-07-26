Madison residents help police catch alleged car thieves

Courtesy of Madison PD

MADISON, Wis. - Madison residents helped police catch alleged car thieves Friday morning.

According to the incident report, Madison Fire Department paramedics responded to the AmericInn hotel on 516 Grand Canyon Drive at 7:28 a.m. after reports of two people being slumped down inside a Mercedes Benz ML 63.

MFD personnel pulled an ambulance in front of the car and the paramdeics were immediately told by police to step away. After running the vehicle's license plate, officers later found out that the vehicle was stolen. The car was parked between other parked cars, and the ambulance blocked any forward movement.

Police arrived and ordered the two suspects at gunpoint to step out of the car.

The driver, Damonioius L Falls, 18, of Madison, ignored the officers' orders and started the car. Police said Falls was smashing into the parked cars and ambulance "like a bumper car." The Mercedes and other vehicles sustained significant damage, but Falls was still able to drive away.

The incident report said police were all out of their vehicles and could not follow, but many witnesses called to report the stolen car and the debris field it left while heading toward West Towne Mall.

Authorities said the driver struck another parked car on High Point Road, which led to one of the wheels coming off. The two suspects began to run near Marcus Point Cinema and many apartment buildings.

Several citizens, including a retired Madison police lieutenant, took action. The passenger, Kishaun J. Brooks,17, of Fitchburg, was detained by bystanders, and Falls continued to run away. One of the citizens continued chasing Falls, who eventually fell and dropped a stolen handgun from his pocket.

Falls picked up the gun and pointed it at the citizen when an officer confronted him and ordered Falls to drop the gun, which officials said he eventually did.

Officers inspected the stolen car and found garage door openers, other car keys and two wallets.

Falls was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, three counts of reckless endangering safety, hit-and-run, bail jumping, adjudicated delinquent in possession of a firearm, eluding and possession of stolen property.

Brooks was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent as a passenger, bail jumping and possession of THC.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.