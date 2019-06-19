Madison resident woken by gunshot

MADISON, Wis. - Police say a person on Madison's east side was awoken by the sound of a gunshot early Wednesday morning.

The woman looked out a window of her home on the 2300 block of Stuart Court and saw a man pulling a suitcase, according to the incident report.

Officials say the man raised a handgun in the air and discharged three more bullets.

Responding officers found four shell casings, but did not locate the gunman.

