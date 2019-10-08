Madison Reading Project to give away 100,000th free book

Courtesy of Madison Reading Project

Madison Reading Project is reaching a milestone this week as it plans to give away its 100,000th book to a child at a celebration Thursday.

According to a release, supporters of the national Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators, SCBWI, are coming to Madison to recognize Madison Reading Project as one of two recipients of its national award. Staff members will received 1,000 books from member authors and artists.

The organization delivers free multilingual literacy learning programs with companion free books to underserved children. It aims to reverse low literacy rates, close opportunity gaps and build family libraries.

"We know that there are many book deserts in which underserved communities have as few as one book per 300 children," Lin Oliver, SCBWI executive director, said. "Our hope is to change these numbers and make high-quality books available to all children."

At the events, children can receive free, brand-new children's books to take home and one child will be recognized for receiving the 100,000th book.

"It's a remarkable feat — giving away a mountain of books to underserved area children — in only six years of delivering upon our literacy mission throughout Dane County," said Reading Project founder Rowan Childs. "This year alone, we've given away more than 31,000 books, and we plan to give many, many more in the years to come."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.