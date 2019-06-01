Madison Rastafarian church founders arrested once again

Dane County Records Jesse R. Schworck , Dylan P. Bangert

MADISON, Wis. - Founders of a Rastafarian church in Madison were arrested once again this weekend.

Dylan Paul Bangert, 23, and Jesse Robert Schworck, 39, founded the Lion of Judah, House of Rastafari.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Bangert was arrested on charges of possessing THC and bail-jumping Friday night. THC is the active ingredient in cannabis. Schworck was arrested for disorderly conduct, along with two counts of bail-jumping Saturday morning.

The news comes shortly after Bangert and Schworck were released on a signature bond Friday. The two were previously arrested Wednesday on charges of marijuana possession.

