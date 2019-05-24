Madison ranked No. 1 city for jobs, social life, affordable living after college graduation

MADISON, Wis. - Madison was ranked the No. 1 city for jobs, social life and affordable living after college graduation.

The study was conducted by the rental platform Apartment List and given exclusively to USA Today.

It looked at the city's population of young adults, unemployment rates for young adults with a bachelor's degree or higher, affordability of rent, nightlife and recreational activities and ease of meeting new people. Apartment List then compared the numbers for 100 cities.

The study noted that many of the top 10 cities are home to sizable colleges, such as the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Madison's overall grade was an A+ in the study. The city also received the top score for population, unemployment, activity and social. Madison was graded with a B+ for affordability.

Following is the list of the top 10 cities and their overall grades:

Madison, Wisconsin: A+ Lincoln, Nebraska: A Minneapolis: A Arlington, Virginia: A Pittsburgh: A- Columbus, Ohio: A- Boise, Idaho: A- Raleigh, North Carolina: A- Lubbock, Texas: A- Norfolk, Virginia: A-

Five other cites also received A- grades, but had lower scores than the top 10. Those cities include, Austin, Texas; Cincinnati; Denver; Nashville, Tennessee; and Washington, D.C.

