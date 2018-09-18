Madison ranked as the best city to raise a family

MADISON, Wis. - Madison is the best city in the country to raise a family, according to rental website Zumper.

Citing a low average commute time of 19 minutes, an unemployment rate of 2.1 percent and a low high school dropout rate, the capital city scored an A+ grade in the rankings.

The site said the city "has a lot to offer families."

A key finding in the ranking was the strong showing cities in the Midwest and the South had in the rankings. Nine of the top 10 cities to raise a family were in one of the two regions.

Lincoln, Nebraska; Lexington, Kentucky; Boise, Idaho; and Tallahassee, Florida rounded out the top five.

The five lowest-ranked cities included Baltimore, Detroit, Las Vegas and Cleveland. A mix of high crime, housing costs and high unemployment contributed to the cities' low scores.

A full list of the rankings can be found at Zumper's website.