Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan, antenna project details for over-the-air viewers

News

Madison radio station switches to playing all holiday tunes for season

By:

Posted: Nov 01, 2019 11:32 AM CDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 11:35 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Although Thursday was covered in snow and teeming with trick-or-treaters, a Madison radio station was already in the holiday spirit. 

 

 

WMHX MIX 105.1 announced on its website and social media Thursday that it has made the seasonal change to "play Christmas music all the time" on Halloween. 

On its Twitter account, 105.1 said the reason for the Oct. 31 switch is because the "snow has got us in the Christmas spirit." 

Last year, the station switched to holiday music on Nov. 15

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration