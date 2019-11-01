Madison radio station switches to playing all holiday tunes for season
MADISON, Wis. - Although Thursday was covered in snow and teeming with trick-or-treaters, a Madison radio station was already in the holiday spirit.
Did you hear the good news?! We're now Madison's Home for the Holidays (you can thank all that snow on the ground!) pic.twitter.com/w76WGSUBcW— MIX 105.1 (@Mix1051Madison) October 31, 2019
WMHX MIX 105.1 announced on its website and social media Thursday that it has made the seasonal change to "play Christmas music all the time" on Halloween.
On its Twitter account, 105.1 said the reason for the Oct. 31 switch is because the "snow has got us in the Christmas spirit."
Last year, the station switched to holiday music on Nov. 15.
the amount of people that don't like Christmas music is crazy. y'all are on Santa's naughty list pic.twitter.com/DeINSMoEKs— MIX 105.1 (@Mix1051Madison) November 1, 2019
