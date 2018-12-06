Madison radio station pulls 'Baby It's Cold Outside'

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison radio station has pulled a now-controversial seasonal song from its airwaves, a station leader said.

Mid-West Family Broadcasting Program Director Fletcher Keyes said he took all versions of "Baby It's Cold Outside" out of rotation on Hank AM 1550 and 97.7 FM Monday.

"It's describing a scenario that wouldn't be OK today, so we didn't feel that we had to have it," Keyes said. "We didn't want to feel that we were OK with that type of relationship situation."

Hank switched from its regular lineup of classic country songs to country Christmas music Nov. 22, and the holiday tunes -- minus the debated duet -- will play through Christmas Day.

Keyes said there haven't been any complaints about "Baby It's Cold Outside" to the station, but that the tone of the song in 2018 is different from when it was originally written in the 1940s.

"I think especially for a song that's been around as long as that one has, the re-examination of it was important and timely," Keyes said.

He said he pulled the song after reading about another station that had done the same.

A Cleveland radio station playing Christmas music recently pulled the song because it wasn't appropriate in the era of the #MeToo movement that's focused on bringing awareness to sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Mid-West Family Broadcasting owns and manages dozens of radio stations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Missouri, including eight in Madison.

