Madison Public Library raises concerns about major publisher's new ebook model

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 01:33 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 01:33 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Public Library Board President Jaime Healy-Plotkin released a statement Wednesday raising concerns over a major publisher's new policy that she said limits access to eBooks.

According to the news release, Macmillan Publishers, one of the five major publishers in the U.S., plans to implement a lending policy that would only allow one copy of new books to be lent out for eight weeks after release.

In the statement, Healy-Plotkin said the change is especially troublesome for Wisconsinites because the Madison Public Library provides eBook access through a statewide cooperative. The change would mean only one digital copy would be available for the entire state during the embargoed period.

 

