Madison Public Library Foundation celebrates 30th anniversary Meryl Hubbard Meryl Hubbard Author email Jul 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Madison Public Library Foundation celebrated its 30th birthday Tuesday at all nine of the city's library locations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Public Library Foundation celebrated its 30th birthday Tuesday at all nine of the city's library locations.The foundation has been growing and advancing since 1993, granting over $20 million to the library. What was once a volunteer operation is now a strong staff of seven. Thanks to the expansion, the Madison Public Library can provide people with equal access to education."When I think about the conversations that I've had with our supporters, what's most important to them is this idea of equal access to knowledge,” said Elissa Russell, donor relations manager.The libraries serve as an environment for people to advance their skills in literacy, technology, and community building. With 30 years down, there are many more years of educating to come. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Madison Public Library Madison Public Library Foundation Madison Philanthropy Meryl Hubbard Author email Follow Meryl Hubbard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Iowa County Sheriff's Office investigating after two men found dead in Dodgeville Fort Atkinson woman dies after motorcycle crash outside New Glarus Brewing Co. Wildfire burning near Coloma in central Wisconsin 99% contained, DNR says Columbia County supervisor facing Tuesday recall vote says solar farm concerns behind effort Person burning debris started central Wisconsin wildfire, could be held liable for costs, DNR says Latest News Madison Public Library Foundation celebrates 30th anniversary Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Madison's north side suffers 'significant' injuries, police say Dropped gun leads arrest of trespasser at downtown Madison apartment Bravo's 'Top Chef' to shoot Season 21 in Madison, Milwaukee Summerfest announces 2024 dates, celebrates 40% increase in attendance More News