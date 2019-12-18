Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Madison protesters on Capitol steps join pro-impeachment rallies nationwide Madison protesters on Capitol steps join pro-impeachment rallies nationwide

MADISON, Wis. - On the eve of the House of Representative’s historic vote on impeachment, protestors across the nation are gathering at rallies supporting the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump nationwide.

A coalition of liberal groups including MoveOn organized hundreds of “Nobody is Above the Law” rallies across the country, including in Madison, where demonstrators took to the Capitol steps.

Organizer Barbara Wright said about 1,000 people RSVP'd to the event Tuesday night, and she estimated close to that number attended.

“The message is that Donald Trump has abused the power of his office and has betrayed the oath of office,” Wright said. "As a citizen, I take my responsibility very seriously. I believe that we are the government. There are people we put into power, and they speak for us. When they're no longer speaking for us, it's time to make a change,”

If the Democratic controlled House votes in favor of impeachment, Trump will become the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. His removal from office would require a-two thirds majority vote in the Senate.

According to the most recent Marquette statewide poll, about 40% of pollers are in favor of impeachment, while 52% are opposed.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.