Madison Pro Soccer announces head coach

FreeImages.com/Christopher Bruno

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Pro Soccer announced Thursday that Daryl Shore will serve as the first head coach of the team.

As Madison's yet-to-be-named pro soccer team prepares for its inaugural season, the organization held a ceremony in which Shore officially signed his contract.

Shore, 48, has spent 25 years coaching throughout his career. He served as an assistant coach in Major League Soccer for the Chicago Fire and Real Salt Lake, as well as head coach positions in three lower division teams.

In 17 of his 23 professional seasons, Shore's teams have qualified for the playoffs.

According to Shore, he is excited to bring his expertise to Madison and help establish a new team.

"We're looking forward to becoming a part of the community and bringing a fun, attacking discipline of soccer to downtown Madison, where we can all enjoy soccer on the weekends," said Shore.

According to Shore, his first steps as head coach will be to build the team by selecting its players.

Officials said that they will announce dates for open invitation tryouts soon.