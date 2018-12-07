Madison post office expands delivery hours during holidays

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - In anticipation of more cards, letters and packages, the United States Postal Service is expanding delivery to early in the morning, later in the day and seven days a week, a release said.

With an increase in early and online shopping for the holidays, the post office is expecting Dec. 17 to 23 to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week. Officials are expecting nearly 3 billion pieces of first class mail to be processed.

“The postal service is well prepared to meet our customers’ needs during the holiday season,” said Madison Postmaster Paul Nistler. “We ask customers that are expecting a package to please turn on their porch light so our letter carriers can deliver safely.”

USPS is projecting about 15 billion pieces of mail, including more than 900 million packages will be delivered between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve.

