Madison police warn of recent trends in burglaries, car thefts
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police from the city's Midtown District have seen a rise in burglaries and vehicle-related thefts.
According to an email from the Police Department that was sent on Monday, these are some trends that officials have noticed:
Burglaries:
- Items taken from open garages while people are working in the yard (front or back) or inside the house.
- Homes being entered while residents are home, many times sleeping, through an unlocked door.
- Homes being entered through an unlocked door while residents are away.
- Home video cameras show people checking common locations in which extra keys are placed: top of door frames, under rocks, etc.
- Entry into underground parking facilities to target cars or storage units.
Theft from autos:
- Unlocked vehicles being rifled through and items taken.
- Locked vehicles having car windows smashed out to take items of value that are in plain view.
- Vehicles in underground parking garages targeted under same circumstances as above.
Theft of autos:
- Vehicles are stolen when keys are left inside the vehicle.
- When entry is made to the home, the burglars take keys and steal the car.
- If you have push button start, leave your keys in the house and try to start the car. If it starts, there is a valet key tucked away somewhere in the vehicle. This needs to be found and removed from the car.
- If you keep your car/house keys on key hooks inside the door or in a basket near a door, consider moving them somewhere out of sight.
