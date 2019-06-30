Madison police use real-time drone technology to monitor this year's Shake the Lake

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are using drone technology to monitor from above during this year's Shake the Lake event.

According to special events Lt. Dave McCaw, the drones allow officers off-site to see what's happening from above in real time. He says this will help to find lost children and also have a birds-eye view on crime situations.

"It's about being prepared," McCaw said. "It's the eye in the sky, so it's the level that you can't see."

McCaw said the two drones in the air will be operated and monitored by a crew of about a dozen officers, who will be able to relay information about crisis events in real time.

"It's a force multiplier," he said. "And it doesn't cost a lot. If it helps one kid, it's paid for itself."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.