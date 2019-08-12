Madison police use OnStar tracking to find stolen SUV

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police worked with OnStar representatives to find a stolen SUV on Saturday.

According to a blog post from Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog, officials were sent to Wiggie's Bar on 1901 Aberg Ave. at noon.

Police said a 77-year-old Madison woman left the bar and saw that her 2017 Chevrolet Traverse was not in the parking lot. The woman left her keys inside the SUV, but the vehicle was equipped with OnStar GPS tracking technology.

Madison police said they worked with an OnStar representative to find the vehicle, which was in a parking lot in the 1300 block of East Washington Ave.

Authorities said OnStar staff put an ignition lock on the SUV to stop it from moving. Officers quickly arrived and saw three teens running away. A male jumped over a 6-foot chain link fence, but the two 16-year-old female teens who were with him were not able to climb over.

The two female teens were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent as a passenger.

Officials identified a 17-year-old Madison male, who is a repeat offender, as the driver of the stolen car.

Police said the teen remains at large, and there is probable cause to arrest him for the crime.

