Madison police union addresses Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in response to mental health blog

MADISON, Wis. - Madison's police union addressed Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway about her "Mental Health and Emergency Response" blog. Madison Professional Police Officers Association President Kelly Powers said in a letter to the mayor that her comments cause significant concern for the union's members, including whether her comments will influence the investigation of excessive force.

"Your statements not only risk influencing the outcome of that external review, they also threaten to influence the public's perception surrounding the incident, without the benefit of the additional information that the external review might provide," Powers said in the letter.

Rhodes-Conway said the way a Madison police officer handled a mental health call for 17-year-old African American in a mental health crisis was not acceptable.

"The officer's actions may or may not have violated the law; and may or may not have violated MPD policy; however, police actions in this incident are not and will never be acceptable as best practice in the City of Madison," Rhodes-Conway said in her blog.

Today @MayorOfMadison released proposed efforts to address race, mental health &policing (in response to an incident w/a 17yo that sparked an excessive force inves.). Chief Koval largely seemed fine w/ the suggestions, but took issue with this in response to an ongoing incident. pic.twitter.com/9OAsVni8YM — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) August 6, 2019

Deputy Mayor Cameron McLay said the blog was not intended to address the situation or officer currently under investigation.

"I just ask you to revisit it from the context of what we just talked about and you will notice the phrase best practices. We are talking at the 30,000 foot level, not about this individual officer," McLay said.

McLay said the purpose was to identify what could be improved upon.

"I appreciate that she wants to work on managing approaches. However, I just don't believe, nor does any of the membership, that her making that statement is advantageous," Powers said. "What it does is it puts doubt in the minds of officers who have to make these decisions in the field."

Powers said he spoke with Rhodes-Conway about law enforcement's role in helping the mental health community, which he said would involve changing laws.

"If I didn't believe it was a danger, it isn't something I would have gone to such levels to communicate," Powers said.

Both Powers and the mayor's office said they will meet to better discuss what her vision is.

"What we want is shared understanding, shared diagnosis of our problems and then coming together and saying what is the best way to fix this," McLay said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.