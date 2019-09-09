Madison police stop 55 drivers during seat belt enforcement operation in 4 hours
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police said Monday that 55 drivers were stopped during a seat belt enforcement operation on the city's east side.
Lt. David Jugovich said the stops for seat belt violations were made from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. on Monday.
Officials said seat belt enforcement grants were issued on Highway 51 at Commercial Avenue and Highway 30 at North Thompson Drive.
Seatbelts are not a fashion accessory: I was a bit flabbergasted when I read the summary of the seatbelt enforcement grant on Hwy 51 at Commercial Avenue this morning. There were … https://t.co/7oJuY4ybZp— Madison Police (@madisonpolice) September 9, 2019
