Madison police: Stolen purse, crashed car lead to three teens in custody

MADISON, Wis. - Three teens are now in custody after stealing a purse and crashing a stolen car Friday, according to Madison police.

An incident report said the teens are said to be involved in a string of burglaries and car thefts.

Officials said a woman reported that her purse was stolen from the parking lot of the Hy-Vee at 675 S. Whitney Way at 11:50 a.m. Police said the thief got into a getaway car and left. A witness gave officials a license plate number and description of the vehicle.

The car's owners on Nottingham Way reported that the car was stolen Thursday morning. Police said the thief got into the unlocked car, which was parked in the residents' driveway, and used the garage door opener to enter their house.

The report said the thief also stole a wallet and car keys in addition to the car.

Officers found the car Friday afternoon on John Nolen Drive after the driver fled the scene in it at Hy-Vee. The car was later spotted on East Washington Avenue. Police tried to stop the car but did not chase it. The car was found crashed at Atwood Avenue and Dunning Street.

Witnesses said four teen boys exited the car and ran away on foot. Madison police and a K-9 were able to chase and apprehend three of the boys.

One of the teens was a 15-year-old Madison boy wanted by several jurisdictions. Officers had probable cause to arrest him on suspicion of burglary while armed. He is also accused of dropping a handgun outside Leopold Elementary School last month. A 5-year-old child found the gun and picked it up that day.

Officers found another handgun in the stolen car, along with the Hy-Vee victim's purse and other purses and credit cards.

An investigation is ongoing.

