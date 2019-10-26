Madison police searching to find two armed suspects who robbed west side store overnight

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are asking for your help to identify two people they say robbed a store on the city's west side with handguns Friday night.

Officers were sent to the Preplayed store on the 7600 block of Mineral Point Road just before 9 p.m. Oct. 25.

They say two suspects walked into the store with handguns and demanded money. They took an undisclosed amount of cash from the registers and ran away.

Three employees and two customers were at the store during the robbery, but police say no one was hurt.

Now, they are asking anyone with possible information about the robbery or the suspects to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

