Madison police searching for thieves involved in stealing credit cards from area health clubs

Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are searching for the thieves involved in stealing credit cards from health clubs around the area.

According to the incident report from Wednesday, one of the thefts took place Aug. 23 at 11:45 a.m. at the Princeton Club on 8080 Watts Road. Officials said the victim was a 71-year-old Madison man.

The report said a Madison police crime analyst noticed a pattern of thefts that have been happening in men's locker rooms. Cases have dated back to January, as several health club members reported crimes in Madison, Middleton and Fitchburg.

Officials said in each of the crimes, credit cards were taken from lockers that were both unlocked or secured with a padlock.

Authorities said a thief quickly used the cards to run up charges at stores, with gift cards and electronics having been purchased the most.

The Madison Police Department is working with other law enforcement agencies to identify and arrest those involved. Officials released photos of two men who are persons of interest in some cases.

Anyone with information about the thefts can call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.