Madison Police searching for suspects who climbed through garage window, stole car

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Police are looking for several people Sunday morning, who they say stole a vehicle from a garage on the city's west side.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. on the 1700 block of Waterbend Drive.

Officers said they noticed a vehicle that looked abandoned as they pulled up to the area. That vehicle belonged to a nearby homeowner, who police said called them after hearing a loud noise in their garage.

The vehicle was reportedly damaged as it left the garage.

Officers believe the suspects they're now looking for got into the garage through a window.

