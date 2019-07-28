Madison Police searching for suspects who climbed through garage window, stole car
MADISON, Wis. - Madison Police are looking for several people Sunday morning, who they say stole a vehicle from a garage on the city's west side.
It happened just after 2:30 a.m. on the 1700 block of Waterbend Drive.
Officers said they noticed a vehicle that looked abandoned as they pulled up to the area. That vehicle belonged to a nearby homeowner, who police said called them after hearing a loud noise in their garage.
The vehicle was reportedly damaged as it left the garage.
Officers believe the suspects they're now looking for got into the garage through a window.
