Madison
Digital Producer
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are searching for a suspect who they said beat two men with a golf club early Monday morning on the city's north side.
Officers were called to the 3200 block of Ridgeway Ave. at around midnight. Police said the two men and the suspect knew each other.
The suspect was not on scene when officers arrived, but he faces tentative charges for battery while armed and disorderly conduct while armed. An investigation is ongoing.
