Madison police searching for stolen car, armed man

Posted: Oct 06, 2018 06:40 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are searching for an armed man who they said showed a gun before stealing a couple's car early Saturday morning.

It happened at Sherman Terrace on the east side just before 3 a.m.

Police said a black man about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, confronted the couple as they walked to their car. He took out a handgun and demanded money and keys.

The couple gave the man the key to the car, and the man drove away.

The stolen car is a gray 2011 Hyundai Tucson with Illinois license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department as soon as possible. 

