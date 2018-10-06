Madison police searching for stolen car, armed man
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are searching for an armed man who they said showed a gun before stealing a couple's car early Saturday morning.
It happened at Sherman Terrace on the east side just before 3 a.m.
Police said a black man about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, confronted the couple as they walked to their car. He took out a handgun and demanded money and keys.
The couple gave the man the key to the car, and the man drove away.
The stolen car is a gray 2011 Hyundai Tucson with Illinois license plates.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department as soon as possible.
Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous Story
No injuries reported after shooting on East Washington Avenue
Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next Story
As Brewers take a 2-0 series lead, fans take in the experience
Local And Regional News
- Foxconn schedules 5 hiring fairs in a month across Wisconsin
- Wisconsin hospitals see unpaid medical bills rise to $1B
- No injuries reported after shooting on East Washington Avenue
- Madison police searching for stolen car, armed man
- As Brewers take a 2-0 series lead, fans take in the experience
- Platteville man arrested in attempted kidnapping, sexual assault