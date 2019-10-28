Madison police searching for missing 67-year-old woman

MADISON, Wis. - Amy F. Rupnow, 67, is missing from the 3200 block of High Point Road.

A Wisconsin Department of Justice release said Rupnow, who is 5-feet-5 and 160 pounds, was out walking with her caregiver by Kids Express Child Care Center when she walked into the woods and tripped over some branches.

The release said the caregiver told Rupnow to stay where she was while the caregiver went to get Kids Express' address, but Rupnow was gone when the caregiver returned.

Rupnow went missing around 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Rupnow has long, brown and gray hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants.

If you see Rupnow, call MPD at 608-255-2345.

