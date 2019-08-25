Madison police searching for man who robbed Speedway gas station

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are searching for the man who robbed a Speedway gas station early Sunday morning.

According to the incident report, officials were sent to the Speedway on 4902 Verona Road at 5:07 a.m. after a report of a robbery.

Authorities said the man was armed with a handgun and had robbed the clerk at gunpoint. The robber stole an undetermined amount of cash before leaving the store.

Officials said the male victim went to lock the door after the man left. Once he was outside, the robber fired a round from his gun.

Police said they did not find any property damage from the shot, and there is no evidence suggesting that the robber shot at the clerk.

The report said the gas station clerk did not suffer any injuries from the incident. Authorities completed a K-9 track, but the man has still not been found.

The suspect has been described as a black man who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans with a handkerchief to cover his face.

An investigation is ongoing.

