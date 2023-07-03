Madison
Digital Producer
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are searching for a man who they said is a person of interest in a recent weapons offense.
Police said Julius Jones, 18, of Madison should be considered armed and dangerous. Police did not give further information about the weapons offense that he is allegedly connected with.
Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is urged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.