Madison police search for gas station robber

Madison police are searching for a person in connection with an armed robbery at a BP gas station Thursday night, officials say.

Officers with the Madison Police Department responded to the BP at 1412 Pflaum Road a little before 10 p.m.

A man entered the gas station with a gun and demanded money, according to a lieutenant with the Madison Police Department.

Officials say the man left with money and items from the store.

The man was described as a black and in his 20s with an average build. Police say he fled the area in a silver or gray four-door sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.