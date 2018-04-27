Madison police search for gas station robber
Madison police are searching for a person in connection with an armed robbery at a BP gas station Thursday night, officials say.
Officers with the Madison Police Department responded to the BP at 1412 Pflaum Road a little before 10 p.m.
A man entered the gas station with a gun and demanded money, according to a lieutenant with the Madison Police Department.
Officials say the man left with money and items from the store.
The man was described as a black and in his 20s with an average build. Police say he fled the area in a silver or gray four-door sedan.
The investigation is ongoing.
