Madison woman reported missing returns home, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison woman who was reported missing is home Tuesday, police said.
The Madison Police Department said 56-year-old Bonnie Dowd had left home late Monday night and family members were concerned for her welfare.
Police said Dowd returned home on her own Tuesday morning.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- I-90 reopens after overpass standoff results in officer-involved shootings
- Signs your child is overheating this summer, and when to call your pediatrician
- E-scooters are cruising into many cities, is Madison next?
- Madison Subway robber gets 7 years in prison, DOJ reports
- Aerial enforcement planned in Dane County along I-39/90
- '5th grade me would never believe': J.J. Watt chats life, football with childhood idol Brett Favre