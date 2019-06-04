Madison woman reported missing returns home, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison woman who was reported missing is home Tuesday, police said.

The Madison Police Department said 56-year-old Bonnie Dowd had left home late Monday night and family members were concerned for her welfare.

Police said Dowd returned home on her own Tuesday morning.

