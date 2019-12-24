LIVE NOW

Madison police search for man involved in armed robbery at BP gas station

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 10:11 AM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 10:11 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are searching for the man involved in an armed robbery at a BP gas station Monday morning.

According to the incident report, officers were sent to the BP in the 4200 block of East Washington Avenue at 7:45 a.m. after a report of an armed robbery.

Police said the man showed a gun, which was suspected to be semi-automatic. Among the items stolen was a white metal lock box. 

The man was last seen going up Continental Lane and disappeared around Dwight Drive.

He was described as wearing layers on the top and light-colored jeans with black shoes. The report said the man also wore a blue facemask and hat combination. 

An investigation is ongoing.

 

 

