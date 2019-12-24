Madison police search for man involved in armed robbery at BP gas station

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are searching for the man involved in an armed robbery at a BP gas station Monday morning.

According to the incident report, officers were sent to the BP in the 4200 block of East Washington Avenue at 7:45 a.m. after a report of an armed robbery.

Police said the man showed a gun, which was suspected to be semi-automatic. Among the items stolen was a white metal lock box.

The man was last seen going up Continental Lane and disappeared around Dwight Drive.

He was described as wearing layers on the top and light-colored jeans with black shoes. The report said the man also wore a blue facemask and hat combination.

An investigation is ongoing.

