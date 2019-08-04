Madison police search for man accused of robbing delivery driver

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are looking for a man in his early 20s, accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint overnight.

It happened shortly after midnight on the 300 block of North Broom Street. Officers say the suspect was with a group of five other men and one woman when he showed a gun and took cash from a Dominos delivery driver.

The driver was not injured and reportedly didn't call police until he got back to the Dominos business.

Anyone in the downtown area, just west of the Capitol, overnight who may have seen something is asked to call Madison police or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

