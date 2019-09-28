Madison Police search for dark-colored SUV in connection with overnight shooting on East Washington

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Police are looking for a dark-colored Lincoln SUV in connection with a shooting near Highway 51 and 151 overnight.

Officers said they were sent to a report of a vehicle being shot at on E. Washington Ave. around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man, who said his car had been shot at while he was driving on East Washington, near Hwy 51.

Police called it "fortunate" that none of the four people inside the 19-year-old's car were injured.

The suspect's vehicle, the dark-colored car described above, was last seen driving southbound from East Washington.

Officers said the victim claimed to have no idea why his vehicle was targeted.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.