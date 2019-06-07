Madison police say they're responding to fewer shots fired calls
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department said there's been a significant decrease in shots fired incidents in 2019 compared to last year.
Police said between January and May, there have been 51 reports of shots fired in the city. That's down 42 percent from that point of 2018.
In May, police said they saw a 35 percent decrease in incidents. Officers responded to 15 reports of shots fired in the city. Most of the incidents were reported on the city's north and west sides. In May 2018, officers responded to 23 incidents.
So far in 2019, eight people have been hit by gunfire.
