Madison
Lake Monona
Digital Producer
MADISON, Wis. -- The death of a man who was pulled from Lake Monona last week is not considered suspicious, Madison police said Monday.
MPD officers and Madison Fire Department crews pulled an unresponsive man out of the water near John Nolen and North Shore Drives just after 5:45 a.m. on Monday, July 10.
Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has not released the name of the man.
